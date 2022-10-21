 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chembond Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.15 crore, up 31.5% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.15 crore in September 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 83.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in September 2022 up 62.21% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2022 up 39.32% from Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2021.

Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in September 2021.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 185.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.87% over the last 12 months.

Chembond Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.15 97.65 83.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.15 97.65 83.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 51.38 44.98 35.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.27 12.91 10.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.20 2.82 2.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.31 17.16 15.98
Depreciation 1.08 1.05 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.30 18.80 15.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.00 -0.06 2.82
Other Income 2.24 0.40 3.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.23 0.34 6.27
Interest 0.19 0.14 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.04 0.20 6.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.04 0.20 6.00
Tax 1.38 1.54 1.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.66 -1.34 4.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.66 -1.34 4.69
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.61 -1.37 4.69
Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.66 -1.02 3.48
Diluted EPS 5.66 -1.02 3.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.69 -1.02 3.48
Diluted EPS 5.66 -1.02 3.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:55 pm
