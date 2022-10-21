Chembond Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.15 crore, up 31.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.15 crore in September 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 83.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.61 crore in September 2022 up 62.21% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2022 up 39.32% from Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2021.

Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in September 2021.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 185.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.87% over the last 12 months.