Chembond Chem Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.76 crore, up 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.76 crore in September 2021 up 24.52% from Rs. 67.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021 up 48.49% from Rs. 3.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2021 up 23.13% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2020.

Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.35 in September 2020.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 205.10 on November 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.39% returns over the last 6 months and 31.90% over the last 12 months.