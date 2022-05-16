 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chembond Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.47 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.47 crore in March 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 82.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 down 50.75% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022 down 43.38% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2021.

Chembond Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2021.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 170.85 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.97% returns over the last 6 months and -23.09% over the last 12 months.

Chembond Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.47 93.48 82.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.47 93.48 82.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.58 44.47 38.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.69 12.14 9.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 -2.04 -2.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.03 15.83 13.80
Depreciation 1.11 1.14 1.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.07 18.42 18.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.28 3.51 3.85
Other Income 0.66 0.56 2.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.95 4.07 6.01
Interest 0.18 0.15 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.77 3.93 5.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.77 3.93 5.84
Tax 0.65 1.57 1.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.11 2.36 4.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.11 2.36 4.23
Minority Interest -0.03 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.08 2.36 4.23
Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.76 3.75
Diluted EPS 1.55 1.76 3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.76 3.75
Diluted EPS 1.55 1.76 3.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:22 am
