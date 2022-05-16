Chembond Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.47 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.47 crore in March 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 82.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022 down 50.75% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022 down 43.38% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2021.

Chembond Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2021.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 170.85 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.97% returns over the last 6 months and -23.09% over the last 12 months.