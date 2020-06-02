Chembond Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.14 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.14 crore in March 2020 down 17.11% from Rs. 76.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2020 down 226.22% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2020 down 137.32% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2019.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 140.25 on June 01, 2020 (NSE)