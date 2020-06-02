Chembond Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.14 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.14 crore in March 2020 down 17.11% from Rs. 76.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2020 down 226.22% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2020 down 137.32% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2019.
Chembond Chem shares closed at 140.25 on June 01, 2020 (NSE)
|Chembond Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.14
|68.49
|76.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.14
|68.49
|76.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.09
|25.92
|35.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.07
|9.63
|5.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|0.72
|-2.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.37
|14.37
|12.86
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.09
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.87
|14.10
|16.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.28
|2.68
|6.35
|Other Income
|0.61
|1.43
|2.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.67
|4.11
|8.42
|Interest
|0.16
|0.15
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.83
|3.96
|8.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.83
|3.96
|8.15
|Tax
|0.19
|1.53
|1.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.02
|2.44
|6.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.02
|2.44
|6.27
|Minority Interest
|-1.11
|-0.01
|-1.42
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.13
|2.43
|4.85
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.56
|1.81
|3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-4.56
|1.81
|3.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.56
|1.81
|3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-4.56
|1.81
|3.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:31 am