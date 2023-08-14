English
    Chembond Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.66 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.66 crore in June 2023 up 16.39% from Rs. 97.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2023 up 734.05% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2023 up 760.43% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

    Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

    Chembond Chem shares closed at 433.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.71% returns over the last 6 months and 165.28% over the last 12 months.

    Chembond Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.66122.0397.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.66122.0397.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.6648.5044.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.2618.8512.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.23-0.252.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.9518.5017.16
    Depreciation1.061.311.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.0723.2018.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8911.91-0.06
    Other Income3.011.670.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9013.580.34
    Interest0.260.500.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.6413.080.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.6413.080.20
    Tax1.932.951.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.7110.13-1.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.7110.13-1.34
    Minority Interest-0.02---0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.05--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.6810.18-1.37
    Equity Share Capital6.726.726.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.467.58-1.02
    Diluted EPS6.467.58-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.467.58-1.02
    Diluted EPS6.467.58-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

