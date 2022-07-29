 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chembond Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in June 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 77.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 down 128.41% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022 down 84.61% from Rs. 9.03 crore in June 2021.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 166.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -28.92% over the last 12 months.

Chembond Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.65 94.47 77.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.65 94.47 77.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.98 44.58 40.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.91 11.69 4.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.82 -0.31 -1.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.16 16.03 14.75
Depreciation 1.05 1.11 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.80 19.07 12.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 2.28 4.43
Other Income 0.40 0.66 3.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 2.95 7.94
Interest 0.14 0.18 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.20 2.77 7.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.20 2.77 7.84
Tax 1.54 0.65 3.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.34 2.11 4.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.34 2.11 4.82
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.03 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.37 2.08 4.82
Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 1.55 3.56
Diluted EPS -1.02 1.55 3.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 1.55 3.56
Diluted EPS -1.02 1.55 3.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
