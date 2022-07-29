Chembond Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in June 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 77.71 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 down 128.41% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022 down 84.61% from Rs. 9.03 crore in June 2021.
Chembond Chem shares closed at 166.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -28.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chembond Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97.65
|94.47
|77.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|97.65
|94.47
|77.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.98
|44.58
|40.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.91
|11.69
|4.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.82
|-0.31
|-1.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.16
|16.03
|14.75
|Depreciation
|1.05
|1.11
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.80
|19.07
|12.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|2.28
|4.43
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.66
|3.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|2.95
|7.94
|Interest
|0.14
|0.18
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|2.77
|7.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|2.77
|7.84
|Tax
|1.54
|0.65
|3.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|2.11
|4.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|2.11
|4.82
|Minority Interest
|-0.03
|-0.03
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.37
|2.08
|4.82
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|1.55
|3.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|1.55
|3.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|1.55
|3.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|1.55
|3.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited