Chembond Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in June 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 77.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 down 128.41% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022 down 84.61% from Rs. 9.03 crore in June 2021.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 166.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -28.92% over the last 12 months.