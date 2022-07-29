English
    Chembond Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in June 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 77.71 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 down 128.41% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022 down 84.61% from Rs. 9.03 crore in June 2021.

    Chembond Chem shares closed at 166.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -28.92% over the last 12 months.

    Chembond Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.6594.4777.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.6594.4777.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.9844.5840.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.9111.694.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.82-0.31-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1616.0314.75
    Depreciation1.051.111.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.8019.0712.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.062.284.43
    Other Income0.400.663.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.342.957.94
    Interest0.140.180.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.202.777.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.202.777.84
    Tax1.540.653.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.342.114.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.342.114.82
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.372.084.82
    Equity Share Capital6.726.726.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.021.553.56
    Diluted EPS-1.021.553.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.021.553.56
    Diluted EPS-1.021.553.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
