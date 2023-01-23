Chembond Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.62 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 110.62 crore in December 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 93.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2022 up 249.17% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2022 up 142.23% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2021.
Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.
|Chembond Chem shares closed at 271.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.23% returns over the last 6 months and 43.11% over the last 12 months.
|Chembond Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.62
|110.15
|93.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.62
|110.15
|93.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.43
|51.38
|44.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.85
|14.27
|12.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.25
|-1.20
|-2.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.14
|17.31
|15.83
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.08
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.30
|20.30
|18.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.09
|7.00
|3.51
|Other Income
|1.46
|2.24
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.55
|9.23
|4.07
|Interest
|0.21
|0.19
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.35
|9.04
|3.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.35
|9.04
|3.93
|Tax
|3.03
|1.38
|1.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.32
|7.66
|2.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.32
|7.66
|2.36
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.25
|7.61
|2.36
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.13
|5.66
|1.76
|Diluted EPS
|6.13
|5.66
|1.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.13
|5.69
|1.76
|Diluted EPS
|6.13
|5.66
|1.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited