    Chembond Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.62 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chembond Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 110.62 crore in December 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 93.48 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2022 up 249.17% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2022 up 142.23% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2021.
    Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.Chembond Chem shares closed at 271.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.23% returns over the last 6 months and 43.11% over the last 12 months.
    Chembond Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.62110.1593.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.62110.1593.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.4351.3844.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.8514.2712.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.25-1.20-2.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1417.3115.83
    Depreciation1.071.081.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3020.3018.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.097.003.51
    Other Income1.462.240.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.559.234.07
    Interest0.210.190.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.359.043.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.359.043.93
    Tax3.031.381.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.327.662.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.327.662.36
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.040.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.257.612.36
    Equity Share Capital6.726.726.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.135.661.76
    Diluted EPS6.135.661.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.135.691.76
    Diluted EPS6.135.661.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited