Chembond Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.48 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.48 crore in December 2021 up 24.31% from Rs. 75.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021 down 72.85% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2021 down 58.65% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2020.

Chembond Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.28 in December 2020.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 217.90 on January 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 10.41% over the last 12 months.