Chembond Chem Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore in December 2020 up 9.79% from Rs. 68.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2020 up 258.08% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2020 up 142.31% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2019.

Chembond Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2019.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 210.95 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.10% returns over the last 6 months and -12.65% over the last 12 months.