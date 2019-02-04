Chembond Chem Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 72.05 crore, down 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.05 crore in December 2018 down 9.21% from Rs. 79.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2018 down 34.73% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2018 down 24.5% from Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2017.

Chembond Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.64 in December 2017.

Chembond Chem shares closed at 327.65 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.13% returns over the last 6 months and 22.72% over the last 12 months.