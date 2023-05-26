Checkpoint Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 87.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Checkpoint Trends are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 87.1% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 517.16% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Checkpoint shares closed at 4.94 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 21.98% over the last 12 months.
|Checkpoint Trends
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|0.21
|0.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|0.21
|0.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.09
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.12
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.00
|-0.01
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.00
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.00
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.00
|-0.01
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.47
|5.47
|5.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.01
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.01
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited