    Checkpoint Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 87.1% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Checkpoint Trends are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 87.1% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 517.16% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Checkpoint shares closed at 4.94 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 21.98% over the last 12 months.

    Checkpoint Trends
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.210.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.210.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.090.12
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.120.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.00-0.01
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.00-0.01
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.00-0.01
    Exceptional Items0.000.00--
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.00-0.01
    Tax-0.01--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.00-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.00-0.02
    Equity Share Capital5.475.475.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS--0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 26, 2023