Checkpoint Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 87.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 87.1% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 517.16% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Checkpoint shares closed at 4.94 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 21.98% over the last 12 months.