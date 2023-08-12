Checkpoint Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 60.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 60.78% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 477.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Checkpoint shares closed at 4.94 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 21.98% over the last 12 months.