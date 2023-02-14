Checkpoint Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 51.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 51.68% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 105.39% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Checkpoint EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Checkpoint shares closed at 4.72 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.54% returns over the last 6 months and 16.54% over the last 12 months.