CHD Chemicals Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore, up 26.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore in September 2020 up 26.39% from Rs. 17.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020 down 51.74% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2020 down 25.64% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2019.

CHD Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2019.

CHD Chemicals shares closed at 66.55 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 100.15% returns over the last 6 months and 84.35% over the last 12 months.