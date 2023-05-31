CHD Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, down 50.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in March 2023 down 50.42% from Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 116.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 2.63% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

CHD Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

CHD Chemicals shares closed at 5.01 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.53% returns over the last 6 months and -37.22% over the last 12 months.