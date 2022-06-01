CHD Chemicals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore, down 69.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore in March 2022 down 69.66% from Rs. 21.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 115.42% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

CHD Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

CHD Chemicals shares closed at 7.81 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.77% returns over the last 6 months and -40.20% over the last 12 months.