CHD Chemicals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore in March 2021 down 7.82% from Rs. 23.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021 down 492.62% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021 down 226.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020.

CHD Chemicals shares closed at 14.04 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -58.83% returns over the last 6 months and -65.16% over the last 12 months.