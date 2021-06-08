CHD Chemicals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore, down 7.82% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CHD Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.71 crore in March 2021 down 7.82% from Rs. 23.56 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021 down 492.62% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021 down 226.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020.
CHD Chemicals shares closed at 14.04 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -58.83% returns over the last 6 months and -65.16% over the last 12 months.
|CHD Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.71
|20.23
|23.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.71
|20.23
|23.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.25
|19.78
|20.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.65
|-0.59
|2.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.17
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.30
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|0.50
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.51
|0.38
|Interest
|0.11
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|0.41
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|0.41
|0.23
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|0.32
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|0.32
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|10.11
|10.11
|10.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.31
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.31
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.31
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.31
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited