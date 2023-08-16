CHD Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, down 30.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in June 2023 down 30.87% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 11.28% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 13.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

CHD Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

CHD Chemicals shares closed at 4.85 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.62% returns over the last 6 months and -37.42% over the last 12 months.