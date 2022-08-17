CHD Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore, down 49.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore in June 2022 down 49.59% from Rs. 9.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 141.94% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 375% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

CHD Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2021.

CHD Chemicals shares closed at 7.75 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.26% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.