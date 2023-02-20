CHD Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CHD Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in December 2022 down 17.6% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 159.96% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 131.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
|CHD Chemicals shares closed at 6.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -39.36% over the last 12 months.
|CHD Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.39
|4.42
|7.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.39
|4.42
|7.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.60
|4.09
|8.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.67
|-0.05
|-1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.13
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.11
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.08
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.11
|0.25
|Interest
|0.08
|0.11
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.00
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|0.00
|0.18
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.11
|10.11
|10.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.02
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited