CHD Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CHD Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in December 2022 down 17.6% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 159.96% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 131.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021. CHD Chemicals shares closed at 6.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -39.36% over the last 12 months.
CHD Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.394.427.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.394.427.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods4.604.098.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.67-0.05-1.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.130.130.15
Depreciation0.050.050.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.110.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.080.25
Other Income0.010.03--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.110.25
Interest0.080.110.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.220.000.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.220.000.18
Tax-0.120.020.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.020.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.020.16
Equity Share Capital10.1110.1110.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.09-0.020.15
Diluted EPS------
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.09-0.020.15
Diluted EPS------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm