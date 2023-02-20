CHD Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.39 4.42 7.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.39 4.42 7.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 4.60 4.09 8.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.67 -0.05 -1.62 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.13 0.15 Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.11 0.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.08 0.25 Other Income 0.01 0.03 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.11 0.25 Interest 0.08 0.11 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 0.00 0.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.22 0.00 0.18 Tax -0.12 0.02 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.02 0.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.02 0.16 Equity Share Capital 10.11 10.11 10.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 -0.02 0.15 Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.09 -0.02 0.15 Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited