    CHD Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CHD Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in December 2022 down 17.6% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 159.96% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 131.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.CHD Chemicals shares closed at 6.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and -39.36% over the last 12 months.
    CHD Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.394.427.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.394.427.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.604.098.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.67-0.05-1.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.130.15
    Depreciation0.050.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.110.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.080.25
    Other Income0.010.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.110.25
    Interest0.080.110.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.220.000.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.220.000.18
    Tax-0.120.020.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.020.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.020.16
    Equity Share Capital10.1110.1110.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.020.15
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.020.15
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm