CHD Chemicals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.23 crore, down 21.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.23 crore in December 2020 down 21.81% from Rs. 25.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 258.6% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 up 103.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

CHD Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

CHD Chemicals shares closed at 26.40 on January 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -63.91% returns over the last 6 months and -36.84% over the last 12 months.