Chase Bright Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 59.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chase Bright Steel Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 59.76% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 3.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

 

Chase Bright Steel Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 1.46 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 1.46 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 1.59 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.06
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.59 0.10 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 -0.26 -0.38
Other Income 0.24 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.26 -0.36
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 -0.32 -0.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.42 -0.32 -0.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 -0.32 -0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 -0.32 -0.44
Equity Share Capital 1.68 1.68 1.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.53 -1.89 -2.63
Diluted EPS -2.53 -1.89 -2.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.53 -1.89 -2.63
Diluted EPS -2.53 -1.89 -2.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chase Bright #Chase Bright Steel Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am