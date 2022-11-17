English
    Chase Bright Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 59.76% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chase Bright Steel Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 59.76% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 3.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

     

    Chase Bright Steel Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.061.460.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.061.460.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.051.590.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.100.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.60-0.26-0.38
    Other Income0.240.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.26-0.36
    Interest0.060.060.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.42-0.32-0.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.42-0.32-0.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.42-0.32-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.42-0.32-0.44
    Equity Share Capital1.681.681.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.53-1.89-2.63
    Diluted EPS-2.53-1.89-2.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.53-1.89-2.63
    Diluted EPS-2.53-1.89-2.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

