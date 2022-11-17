Chase Bright Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 59.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 59.76% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 3.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.