Chase Bright Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 59.76% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chase Bright Steel Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 59.76% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 up 3.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.
|Chase Bright Steel Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|1.46
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|1.46
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|1.59
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.10
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.26
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.26
|-0.36
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.32
|-0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|-0.32
|-0.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.32
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.32
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-1.89
|-2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-1.89
|-2.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.53
|-1.89
|-2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.53
|-1.89
|-2.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited