    Chase Bright Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 95.4% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chase Bright Steel Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 95.4% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2023 down 554.28% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    Chase Bright Steel Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.020.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.020.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.020.02
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.060.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.09-0.26
    Other Income0.140.190.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.10-0.22
    Interest-0.050.050.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.05-0.31
    Exceptional Items-2.15----
    P/L Before Tax-2.030.05-0.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.030.05-0.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.030.05-0.31
    Equity Share Capital1.681.681.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.110.30-2.37
    Diluted EPS-12.110.30-2.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.110.30-2.37
    Diluted EPS-12.110.30-2.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:55 pm