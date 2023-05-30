Chase Bright Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 95.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 95.4% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2023 down 554.28% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.