Chase Bright Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 95.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chase Bright Steel Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 95.4% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2023 down 554.28% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
|Chase Bright Steel Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.02
|0.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.02
|0.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.09
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.19
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.10
|-0.22
|Interest
|-0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.05
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|-2.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.03
|0.05
|-0.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.03
|0.05
|-0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.03
|0.05
|-0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.11
|0.30
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-12.11
|0.30
|-2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.11
|0.30
|-2.37
|Diluted EPS
|-12.11
|0.30
|-2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited