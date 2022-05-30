Chase Bright Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 248.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 248.33% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 94.2% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 90.83% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.