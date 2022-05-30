 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chase Bright Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 248.33% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chase Bright Steel Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 248.33% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 94.2% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 90.83% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.

 

Chase Bright Steel Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.60 0.03 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.60 0.03 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.75 0.02 1.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.25
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.11 1.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -0.15 -2.76
Other Income 0.03 -- 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.15 -2.31
Interest 0.09 0.07 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.31 -0.22 -2.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.31 -0.22 -2.34
Tax -- -- 3.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.31 -0.22 -5.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.31 -0.22 -5.35
Equity Share Capital 1.68 1.68 1.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -12.02
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.37 -1.30 -31.92
Diluted EPS -2.37 -1.30 -31.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.37 -1.30 -31.92
Diluted EPS -2.37 -1.30 -31.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:38 pm
