Chase Bright Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 248.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chase Bright Steel Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 248.33% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 94.2% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 90.83% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.
|Chase Bright Steel Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|0.03
|0.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|0.03
|0.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.75
|0.02
|1.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.11
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.15
|-2.76
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.15
|-2.31
|Interest
|0.09
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.22
|-2.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.31
|-0.22
|-2.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|3.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|-0.22
|-5.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|-0.22
|-5.35
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-12.02
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|-1.30
|-31.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|-1.30
|-31.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|-1.30
|-31.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|-1.30
|-31.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited