Chase Bright Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 99.64% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 136.68% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 160% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Chase Bright EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2022.