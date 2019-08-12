Chase Bright Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore, down 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.61 crore in June 2019 down 8.55% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2019 down 14.32% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.