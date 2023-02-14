Chase Bright Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 35.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 35.04% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 123.04% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 178.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.