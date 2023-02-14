 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chase Bright Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 35.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chase Bright Steel Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 35.04% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 123.04% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 178.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Chase Bright Steel Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.06 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.06 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.05 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.59 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.60 -0.15
Other Income 0.19 0.24 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 -0.36 -0.15
Interest 0.05 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 -0.42 -0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 -0.42 -0.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -0.42 -0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -0.42 -0.22
Equity Share Capital 1.68 1.68 1.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -2.53 -1.30
Diluted EPS 0.30 -2.53 -1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -2.53 -1.30
Diluted EPS 0.30 -2.53 -1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited