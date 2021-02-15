Chase Bright Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 97.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 97.61% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 85.23% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 up 83.21% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2019.