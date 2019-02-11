Chase Bright Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, down 27.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chase Bright Steel Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in December 2018 down 27.44% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2018 down 464.18% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2018 down 355.93% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.
|
|Chase Bright Steel Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.49
|3.47
|4.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.49
|3.47
|4.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.78
|1.63
|2.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|0.33
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.77
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|-0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.27
|1.49
|0.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.57
|-0.80
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.56
|-0.80
|0.62
|Interest
|0.19
|0.23
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-1.03
|0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.75
|-1.03
|0.40
|Tax
|-0.41
|-0.24
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|-0.79
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|-0.79
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.00
|-4.74
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-8.00
|-4.74
|2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.00
|-4.74
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-8.00
|-4.74
|2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited