Chase Bright Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, down 27.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in December 2018 down 27.44% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2018 down 464.18% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2018 down 355.93% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.