Chartered Logis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore, down 43.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chartered Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore in September 2022 down 43.1% from Rs. 33.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 down 786.87% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 54.85% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

Chartered Logis shares closed at 6.06 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -71.62% over the last 12 months.

Chartered Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.93 22.75 33.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.93 22.75 33.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.68 0.55
Depreciation 0.61 0.62 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.03 21.21 31.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 0.25 0.41
Other Income 0.75 0.78 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 1.03 1.27
Interest 1.08 0.98 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.75 0.05 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.75 0.05 0.11
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.75 0.05 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.75 0.05 0.11
Equity Share Capital 9.93 9.93 9.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.01 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.01 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
