Chartered Logis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore, down 43.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore in September 2022 down 43.1% from Rs. 33.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 down 786.87% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 54.85% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

Chartered Logis shares closed at 6.06 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -71.62% over the last 12 months.