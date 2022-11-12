Chartered Logis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore, down 43.1% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chartered Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore in September 2022 down 43.1% from Rs. 33.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 down 786.87% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 54.85% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.
Chartered Logis shares closed at 6.06 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -71.62% over the last 12 months.
|Chartered Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.93
|22.75
|33.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.93
|22.75
|33.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.68
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.62
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.03
|21.21
|31.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.25
|0.41
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.78
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|1.03
|1.27
|Interest
|1.08
|0.98
|1.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.75
|0.05
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.75
|0.05
|0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.75
|0.05
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.75
|0.05
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|9.93
|9.93
|9.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited