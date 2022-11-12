English
    Chartered Logis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore, down 43.1% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chartered Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore in September 2022 down 43.1% from Rs. 33.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 down 786.87% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 54.85% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

    Chartered Logis shares closed at 6.06 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -71.62% over the last 12 months.

    Chartered Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.9322.7533.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.9322.7533.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.680.55
    Depreciation0.610.620.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.0321.2131.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.430.250.41
    Other Income0.750.780.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.321.031.27
    Interest1.080.981.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.750.050.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.750.050.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.750.050.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.750.050.11
    Equity Share Capital9.939.939.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.080.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.010.01
    Diluted EPS-0.080.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

