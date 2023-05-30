Chartered Logis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore, down 35.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.51 crore in March 2023 down 35.18% from Rs. 33.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 129.19% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 7.74% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

Chartered Logis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Chartered Logis shares closed at 4.19 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.78% returns over the last 6 months and -33.07% over the last 12 months.