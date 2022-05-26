Chartered Logis Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.18 crore, down 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.18 crore in March 2022 down 15.77% from Rs. 39.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 120.88% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022 up 236% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

Chartered Logis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

Chartered Logis shares closed at 6.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -52.21% returns over the last 6 months and 19.27% over the last 12 months.