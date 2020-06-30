Chartered Logis Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, down 3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in March 2020 down 3% from Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020 up 70.64% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 up 142.99% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019.

Chartered Logis shares closed at 3.45 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.01% returns over the last 6 months and -15.65% over the last 12 months.