Chartered Logis Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, down 3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chartered Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in March 2020 down 3% from Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020 up 70.64% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 up 142.99% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019.
Chartered Logis shares closed at 3.45 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.01% returns over the last 6 months and -15.65% over the last 12 months.
|Chartered Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.49
|37.63
|35.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.49
|37.63
|35.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.49
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.72
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.50
|34.17
|36.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|2.26
|-3.10
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.13
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|2.38
|-2.86
|Interest
|1.53
|1.91
|1.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.41
|0.48
|-4.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.41
|0.48
|-4.84
|Tax
|-0.42
|--
|-1.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|0.48
|-3.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|0.48
|-3.38
|Equity Share Capital
|9.93
|9.93
|9.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am