Chartered Logis Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.56 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.56 crore in March 2019 down 12.17% from Rs. 40.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2019 up 64.46% from Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019 up 73.08% from Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2018.

Chartered Logis shares closed at 5.30 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.11% returns over the last 6 months and -62.68% over the last 12 months.