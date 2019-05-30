Chartered Logis Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.56 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chartered Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.56 crore in March 2019 down 12.17% from Rs. 40.49 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2019 up 64.46% from Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019 up 73.08% from Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2018.
Chartered Logis shares closed at 5.30 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.11% returns over the last 6 months and -62.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chartered Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.56
|39.31
|40.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.56
|39.31
|40.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.05
|0.49
|0.84
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.68
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.96
|34.29
|47.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.10
|3.85
|-8.15
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.32
|-0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|4.18
|-8.58
|Interest
|1.98
|1.72
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.84
|2.46
|-10.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.84
|2.46
|-10.44
|Tax
|-1.47
|--
|-0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.38
|2.46
|-9.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.38
|--
|-9.50
|Equity Share Capital
|9.93
|9.93
|9.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.25
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.25
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.25
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.25
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited