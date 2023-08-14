English
    Chartered Logis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.87 crore, down 17.05% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chartered Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.87 crore in June 2023 down 17.05% from Rs. 22.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 536.26% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 22.42% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

    Chartered Logis shares closed at 4.56 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.04% over the last 12 months.

    Chartered Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.8721.5122.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.8721.5122.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1518.50--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.720.68
    Depreciation0.510.520.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.5621.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.441.200.25
    Other Income0.33-0.170.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.771.031.03
    Interest1.000.920.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.220.100.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.220.100.05
    Tax---0.61--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.220.710.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.220.710.05
    Equity Share Capital9.939.939.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.070.01
    Diluted EPS-0.020.070.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.070.01
    Diluted EPS-0.020.070.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

