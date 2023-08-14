Chartered Logis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.87 crore, down 17.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.87 crore in June 2023 down 17.05% from Rs. 22.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 536.26% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 22.42% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

Chartered Logis shares closed at 4.56 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.04% over the last 12 months.