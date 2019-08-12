Chartered Logis Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.69 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.69 crore in June 2019 up 0.75% from Rs. 36.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2019 down 78.22% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2019 down 41.67% from Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2018.

Chartered Logis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2018.

Chartered Logis shares closed at 3.87 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and -61.03% over the last 12 months.