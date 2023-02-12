 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Chartered Logis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore, down 30.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chartered Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore in December 2022 down 30.54% from Rs. 31.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 43.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.

Chartered Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.68 18.93 31.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.68 18.93 31.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.84 0.72 0.19
Depreciation 0.61 0.61 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.66 18.03 29.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.57 -0.43 0.69
Other Income 0.56 0.75 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.14 0.32 1.10
Interest 0.99 1.08 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 -0.75 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.15 -0.75 0.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 -0.75 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 -0.75 0.10
Equity Share Capital 9.93 9.93 9.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.08 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.08 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.08 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.08 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited