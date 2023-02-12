Chartered Logis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore, down 30.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore in December 2022 down 30.54% from Rs. 31.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 43.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.