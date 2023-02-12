English
    Chartered Logis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore, down 30.54% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chartered Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.68 crore in December 2022 down 30.54% from Rs. 31.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 43.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2022 down 5.41% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2021.

    Chartered Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.6818.9331.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.6818.9331.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.720.19
    Depreciation0.610.610.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6618.0329.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.57-0.430.69
    Other Income0.560.750.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.140.321.10
    Interest0.991.080.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.15-0.750.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.15-0.750.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.15-0.750.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.15-0.750.10
    Equity Share Capital9.939.939.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.080.01
    Diluted EPS0.01-0.080.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-0.080.01
    Diluted EPS0.01-0.080.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited