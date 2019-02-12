Chartered Logis Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.31 crore, up 13.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.31 crore in December 2018 up 13.73% from Rs. 34.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 100% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2018 down 4.71% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2017.

Chartered Logis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2017.

Chartered Logis shares closed at 4.33 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -56.31% returns over the last 6 months and -77.79% over the last 12 months.