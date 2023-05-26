Chartered Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 609.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 609.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 137.97% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 162.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

Chartered Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

Chartered Cap shares closed at 157.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.86% returns over the last 6 months