Chartered Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 45.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 45.41% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 154.71% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.