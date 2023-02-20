Chartered Cap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 45.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 45.41% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 154.71% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Chartered Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2021.

Chartered Cap shares closed at 135.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.73% returns over the last 6 months