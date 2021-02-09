Chartered Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 118.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 118.73% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 372.79% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020 up 211.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Chartered Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

Chartered Cap shares closed at 61.50 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.22% returns over the last 12 months.