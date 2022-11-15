Chankya Investm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 59.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 59.55% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 59.87% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Chankya Investm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.